Cedar Falls mayor: 'Celebration of life' for Schmidts set for Tuesday in Overman Park

CEDAR FALLS — The lives of Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula, will be honored and remembered during a public celebration of life event at Overman Park Tuesday evening, Mayor Rob Green announced.

“Many more details to follow, including exact time. This is on National Night Out, and I hope that neighbors will still get together as planned and then join us at Overman Park. Or bring your whole neighborhood to Overman Park and sit together for fellowship,” Green said in a Facebook post.

'The Midwestern family that we all would want to be': Loved ones remember family slain at Maquoketa Caves Cedar Falls Public Library patrons found the doors shut Saturday after the slaying of employee Sarah Schmidt, along with her husband, Tyler, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula.

The Cedar Falls family was found shot to death in their tent at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in Jackson County early Friday morning.

Their 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived what initially appears to have been a random shooting committed by 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin of La Vista, Nebraska.

“While not a festive event, this truly is a celebration of these remarkable people. I am keeping the extended family closely in the loop on this and they are supportive of the event. I think Tyler and Sarah would love to see us all together as neighbors,” said Green in his Facebook post.

Suspected gunman's motive in Iowa park killings a mystery Three Cedar Falls family members died Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park in apparent homicides, with a fourth person dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Many, many” stories will be shared, said Green. The event, at the park at 316 W. Third St., will be live-streamed and attended by the media.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Arlo, and more than $225,000 already has been raised. To find the page, go online to gofundme.com and then search “Arlo Schmidt.”