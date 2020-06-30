Cedar Falls Market will be open July 4

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Farmers Market by Overman Park will be open regular hours on Saturday. Vendors will have fresh, produce like rhubarb, peas, lettuce, radishes, onions, mushrooms, and more.
Vendors also have honey, eggs, meat, popcorn, crafts, hot food and drink, cold drinks and more for sale. Bakers bring fresh pies, cookies, breakfast rolls and muffins, breads, sweet breads, bars, snacks, and more.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon at West Third and Clay streets by Overman Park.
Farmers Market Nutrition checks will be accepted by certified vendors.
