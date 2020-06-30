Cedar Falls Market will be open July 4
0 comments

Cedar Falls Market will be open July 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News Forecast logo

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Farmers Market by Overman Park will be open regular hours on Saturday. Vendors will have fresh, produce like rhubarb, peas, lettuce, radishes, onions, mushrooms, and more.

Vendors also have honey, eggs, meat, popcorn, crafts, hot food and drink, cold drinks and more for sale. Bakers bring fresh pies, cookies, breakfast rolls and muffins, breads, sweet breads, bars, snacks, and more.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon at West Third and Clay streets by Overman Park.

Farmers Market Nutrition checks will be accepted by certified vendors.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News