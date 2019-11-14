{{featured_button_text}}
CLIVE — A Cedar Falls man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.

Mike Good won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$30,000 Holiday Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Prime Mart, 2728 Center St. in Cedar Falls, and claimed his prize Wednesday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

The $30,000 Holiday Crossword is a $3 scratch game. It features 17 top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.52.

Nonwinning holiday scratch tickets can be entered into the lottery’s Ho Ho Dough Play it Again® promotion from now through Jan. 7 at 8:59 a.m.

The promotion includes $200,000 in cash prizes. Tickets can be entered online or through the LotteryPlus mobile app. For rules and complete details, visit ialottery.com.

