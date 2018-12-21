Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.

Charles Feist won the sixth of eight top prizes available in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Path” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Star, 324 Fletcher Ave. in Waterloo, and claimed his prize Dec. 14 at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

Cash Path is a $3 scratch game.

