CEDAR FALLS -- A Cedar Falls man claimed a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game. Kim Peterson, 67, purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 3601 Lafayette Road in Evansdale.
“I’m still pinching myself,” he told officials Thursday as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “It’s just amazing though, you know? Because you never think you’re going to win something this amount and this big, so it’s incredible.”
Peterson, who is semiretired, said he plans to invest part of his winnings and use the rest to repair his vehicle.
