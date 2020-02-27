Cedar Falls man to hold fundraiser
0 comments

Cedar Falls man to hold fundraiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Since 2011, Judd Saul of Cedar Falls has been serving part-time missions in Nigeria. In May 2019 he decided to start a ministry that focuses directly on persecuted Christians and to support these war-torn communities by providing aid directly to the villages and IDP (Internally Displaced Persons) camps in Central Nigeria.

Since the start of a fundraiser called Equipping the Persecuted, his group has been able to respond to a crisis within 24 hours. Funds raised are used to provide clean water, food, sanitary supplies, education, and emergent health care to assist in the rebuilding of communities.

Equipping The Persecuted will hold a local fundraiser at 6:3o0 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center For The Arts. Guest speaker is Pastor David McQuel from Bukuru, Nigeria, who has suffered persecution and has lost relatives to the violence of Boko Haram.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public; donations will be sought.

For more information about Equipping The Persecuted, visit http://www.EquippingThePersecuted.org

Saul, Judd

Saul
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
CF sticks with PSO model
Political News

CF sticks with PSO model

  • Updated

Pushing back against opponents of its public safety officer model, the Cedar Falls City Council Thursday approved eliminating traditional firefighter positions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News