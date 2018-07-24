CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man has won a $50,000 Powerball prize.
Loren Aalfs matched four white balls and the Powerball in the July 13 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. He was one number away from winning that night’s $110 million jackpot.
Aalfs, 57, won the big prize with a set of meaningful numbers.
“It’s the same set of numbers I’ve played for 20 years, which is my wife and kids’ birthdays and anniversaries,” he said. “It finally came true.”
The winning numbers in the drawing were 01-10-27-28-36 and Powerball 12. The Power Play number was 2.
Aalfs purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee Gas, 6527 University Ave. in Cedar Falls. He claimed his prize July 19 at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.
He and his wife, Deb, plan to use the winnings on home improvements.
