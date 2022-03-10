 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls man in livestock neglect case now charged with bank fraud

  • Updated
012315jr-federal-courthouse-winter

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

CEDAR FALLS – A rural Cedar Falls man accused of allowing hundreds of pigs at his farm to die of neglect is now facing bank fraud charges.

An indictment charging Nolan Otto Dewall, 38, with one count of bank fraud was unsealed Wednesday after he made an appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

He was released pending trial on the condition he not have contact with the bank or with livestock.

The indictment alleges Dewall was the general manager of an agricultural cooperative that hit hard times, and he was also the co-owner of trucking company.

A bank the cooperative was dealing with was reluctant to extend additional credit, and court records allege Dewall embarked on a check-kitting scheme between bank accounts to falsely inflate bank account values in order to buy time.

The end result was the trucking company ended up $240,000 in the red and was forced to sell its assets and close operations, records state.

In January, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dewall on a charge of misdemeanor livestock neglect after 800 pigs died of suspected dehydration and malnutrition at his property on South Butler Road.

He has pleaded not guilty to the neglect charge, and trial is tentatively set for May.

