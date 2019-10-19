CEDAR FALLS -- A Cedar Falls man was hurt early Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said Kelly Sullivan, 32, was injured in the crash about 1:35 a.m. in the 7600 block of North Union Road.
Deputies said Sullivan was riding his 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on the roadway when a deer entered the road in front of him. Sullivan collided with the deer and lost control of his motorcycle, coming to a rest in the west ditch.
You have free articles remaining.
Sullivan was able to call 911 and report the accident. He was transported to Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Janesville Fire, Janesville First Responders and MercyOne-Cedar Falls ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.