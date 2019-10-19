{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- A Cedar Falls man was hurt early Saturday in a motorcycle crash.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said Kelly Sullivan, 32, was injured in the crash about 1:35 a.m. in the 7600 block of North Union Road.

Deputies said Sullivan was riding his 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on the roadway when a deer entered the road in front of him. Sullivan collided with the deer and lost control of his motorcycle, coming to a rest in the west ditch.

Sullivan was able to call 911 and report the accident. He was transported to Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Janesville Fire, Janesville First Responders and MercyOne-Cedar Falls ambulance.

