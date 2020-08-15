You are the owner of this article.
Cedar Falls man dies in Highway 20 rollover crash
Cedar Falls man dies in Highway 20 rollover crash

WATERLOO – A Friday afternoon crash in Grundy County has claimed the life of a Cedar Falls man.

Raymond Berner, 25, died after his Ford F-150 pickup truck rolled several times in the single-vehicle accident on Highway 20 near Dike, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

According to state troopers, Berner was headed west on Highway 20 around 1:15 p.m. Friday when he changed lanes to pass another vehicle. The pickup lost control and drifted to the left shoulder and then overcorrected, sending the truck rolling, according to the state patrol.

Crews with the Grundy and Black Hawk county sheriffs’ offices, Dike Fire and EMS and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted troopers at the scene.

