 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cedar Falls Lions to hear about Tiger Performance Center April 4

  • 0
Cedar Falls Lions Club

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will receive an update on Cedar Falls High School’s new Tiger Performance Center at its April 4 meeting.

Troy Becker, the CFHS Athletics and Activities Director, will discuss the progress of the facility, which will include a 45x45-yard artificial turf, running track, multipurpose flooring for basketball, volleyball, tennis, batting cages and golf nets.

Fundraising continues for an aquatic center, which would be connected to it. The performance center also will provide space for student clubs and organizations.

The Cedar Falls Lions Club meeting at the United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., is open to the public. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. The meeting begins at noon.

FIRST Robotics Competition at McLeod Center and UNI-Dome - 3/25/22

1 of 8
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands flee from DR Congo clashes to bordering Uganda

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News