Cedar Falls Lions to hear about Tiger Performance Center April 4

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will receive an update on Cedar Falls High School’s new Tiger Performance Center at its April 4 meeting.
Troy Becker, the CFHS Athletics and Activities Director, will discuss the progress of the facility, which will include a 45x45-yard artificial turf, running track, multipurpose flooring for basketball, volleyball, tennis, batting cages and golf nets.
Fundraising continues for an aquatic center, which would be connected to it. The performance center also will provide space for student clubs and organizations.
The Cedar Falls Lions Club meeting at the United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., is open to the public. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. The meeting begins at noon.
FIRST Robotics Competition - 1
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Mila Haynes, Sean Radke and Kylie Buchholz trade high fives before running their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition at McLeod Center and UNI-Dome - 3/25/22
FIRST Robotics Competition - 1
FIRST Robotics Competition - 2
FIRST Robotics Competition - 3
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Sean Radke, Mila Haynes and Kylie Buchholz run their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition - 4
The Waterloo Unity 4 Tech team, featuring East an West High students, runs their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition - 5
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Mila Haynes, Sean Radke and Kylie Buchholz trade high fives before running their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition - 6
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Ethan Strohm, Sean Radke and Mila Haynes load up their robot between matches on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition - 7
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Sean Radke, Mila Haynes and Kylie Buchholz run their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition - 8
The Columbus Catholic robotics team The Coded Collective celebrates after a strong finish during a match on Friday at the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.