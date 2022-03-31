Cedar Falls Lions to hear about Tiger Performance Center April 4

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will receive an update on Cedar Falls High School’s new Tiger Performance Center at its April 4 meeting.

Troy Becker, the CFHS Athletics and Activities Director, will discuss the progress of the facility, which will include a 45x45-yard artificial turf, running track, multipurpose flooring for basketball, volleyball, tennis, batting cages and golf nets.

Fundraising continues for an aquatic center, which would be connected to it. The performance center also will provide space for student clubs and organizations.

The Cedar Falls Lions Club meeting at the United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., is open to the public. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. The meeting begins at noon.

