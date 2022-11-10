Cedar Falls Lincoln Elementary class receives gift from World War II veteran

CEDAR FALLS — Students at Lincoln Elementary in Cedar Falls are now owners of a book about veterans autographed by a World War II veteran himself.

Third-grade teacher Kelly Sullivan presented the books to her students Wednesday.

Each copy of the picture book “Veterans: Heroes in Our Neighborhood” by Valerie Pfundstein is signed with the words “God Bless America, Dr. John B. Long, WWII Veteran.”

“There were 400,000 young guys who never came home and paid the final sacrifice so we can have the freedoms we have today,” Long, who lives in Buffalo, New York, said in a phone interview. “I believe children should be reminded this is the greatest country in the world, but we paid a big price and have to work to maintain the freedoms.”

Long, 95, served as an Army staff sergeant in charge of 30 medics in Germany from 1944 to 1947. He served in the Army of Occupation, which let long-serving service members return home.

After the war, Long went to Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport under the G.I. Bill. That’s where he met his late wife, who was born and raised in Osage.

Sullivan said she met Long while in Buffalo fundraising for the USS The Sullivans, the ship named in honor of the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo. Albert Sullivan was her grandfather.

“Naturally, the fact that my wife taught for 29 years and Kelly teaches, we became very close friends,” Long said.

The pair became even closer when the ship began to sink in the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park earlier this year.

“There was a lot of grief that I went through and it’s hard to explain and a lot of questions and stuff like that,” Sullivan said. Long “was one of the few people in Buffalo that I could talk to and understood where I was coming from. It was nice to have someone that I could call and just, you know, process it all with, because it was like a death. And he felt the same.”

Sullivan integrated her and Long’s friendship into her classroom last year. The now-fourth graders sent him 23 letters for Veterans Day and gave him a call. After that, he sent back a Christmas card to the class.

“We called him and I would put it on speakerphone so they can hear his voice,” Sullivan said. “It was neat. It was like a primary source.”

Sullivan explained primary sources to her students as a firsthand account of an event.

“It’s a book that they will have for the rest of their lives, and so that’s what I’m excited about. It’s not just a normal book,” Sullivan said. “It’s a book that they will cherish forever and someday tell the story about Dr. John Long to their kids.”