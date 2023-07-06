CEDAR FALLS — A text from a friend popped up on Jasmin Newton’s phone mentioning a hands-on art program at the Cedar Falls Public Library. Did she want to go?

“It was impulsive, something cool to do,” Newton said, as she sat with brush in hand, painting on a three inch square canvas – best described as tiny, as in the program’s title, Tiny Art Studio. “I’ve done this painting on a bigger canvas and wanted to see if I can pull it off in a smaller size,” said Newton, who recently graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo. She was painting a moody scene using a palette of dark paint colors dabbed onto a paper plate.

Joining her at the table were childhood friends Madilynn Eastman and Makayla Jasper, both recent Cedar Falls High School graduates.

“We like hanging out together,” said Newton. “This was something different to do together.”

The friends were among 13 participants in a Tiny Art Studio event, part of the Adult Summer Library Program. An evening session attracted even more artists.

“It’s a studio setting, so there is no teacher. Participants could come and create whatever they wanted on a 3x3 canvas,” said Kelly Stern, the library’s director. “The youth department has always done art projects and we thought what a great opportunity to use the studio for an adult class,”

The art studio is just one of a variety of interesting programs offered so far this summer. Among them are a walking-talking book tour; a virtual author’s visit with Sequoia Nagamatsu, author of “How High We Go in the Dark”; a traveling touch tank with sharks and rays from the National Mississippi River Museum; and a visit with NASA astronaut Raja Chari, who grew up in Cedar Falls. An adult cooking class proved so popular that Stern said the library plans to offer a similar class later this summer.

“The library has become a makerspace, another way to engage at the library. You can meet up with your friends, do something fun and have a chance to indulge your creativity and find your voice,” Stern explained.

The library provided a wide selection of quick-drying acrylic paints, brushes and paper plates for palettes. Melanie Hawkins, an experienced artist and creator, brought her own embellishments to add dimension to her canvas, including tissue wrapping paper, bottle caps, pieces of leather and fabric and much more.

“I wanted to create a mixed media work, so I just went through the house and grabbed this and that to bring along,” said Hawkins, of Cedar Falls. She has taught educational classes at The Hive, a makerspace at the Waterloo Public Library, including paper arts, crocheting and knitting. “I work at John Deere, so this is a way to release my creative energy.”

Mary Engelkes of Parkersburg brought an agate heart for inspiration, joined in the class by her friend Debbie Schmidt of Cedar Falls.

“I like the rich, deep earth tone colors in the heart. This is my first time doing something like this. Usually we get together for coffee but this sounded like it would be fun,” Engelkes said.

Schmidt agreed. “And it’s fun to see what other people are doing.”

Jayne Phelps of Waverly usually works with fabric, not acrylic paints on a canvas.

“I have done some painting and I’ve participated in other library programs. I’ve never seen a canvas this tiny. If I had something in mind to paint to begin with, that would help,” she said, laughing.

The completed 3x3 artworks will be displayed on tiny easels on the first floor at the library.

Upcoming summer programs include Mindfulness for Adults, Monday; Easy Sewing Projects for Adults, July 13; author Linda McCann program, July 17; Smash Journals for Adults, July 18; “Who Ya Laughing at? Minoritized Women in Cartoons” with Reginald Green, July 19; and a summer writing workshop for adults, July 25-31.

For information times and registration as well as dates of other activities, call the library at (319) 273-8643, visit it at 524 Main St., or go to its website at cedarfallslibrary.org.

Counties with the warmest summers in Iowa Counties with the warmest summers in Iowa #25. Louisa County #24. Montgomery County #23. Union County #22. Adams County #21. Monroe County #20. Marion County #19. Appanoose County #18. Wayne County #17. Wapello County #16. Davis County #15. Dallas County #14. Pottawattamie County #13. Madison County #12. Harrison County #11. Taylor County #10. Lucas County #9. Lee County #8. Polk County #7. Page County #6. Mills County #5. Ringgold County #4. Warren County #3. Clarke County #2. Decatur County #1. Fremont County