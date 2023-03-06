The following upcoming activities are planned at the Cedar Falls Public Library:
- 10:30 a.m. March 18,Preschool Storytime, in the CFPL youth department, "Gruffalo Storytime with GBPAC," in collaboration with the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, participants will read, sing, dance and play. Mayor Rob Green will make a special appearance and read "The Gruffalo," and GBPAC will bring crafts. For preschoolers, ages 3-5.
- 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 22, CFPL conference room, Dungeons & Dragons for Adult Beginners. Over three sessions, participants will have a basic introduction to playing Dungeons and Dragons using current 5th edition rules and pre-generated characters.
- Each session will focus on a short adventure. Registration is required. For more information e-mail reference@cedarfallslibrary.org or call (319) 268-5543.
- 6 p.m. March 27, CFPL meeting room, gardening class "Growing and Cooking with Herbs," with Iowa State University Extension nutrition and food specialist. Free and open to public; no pre-registration required. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. One-hour class and question-and-answer period.