Cedar Falls Kiwanis Club to be joined by three local leaders for February program

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls “Rough Risers” Kiwanis Club will be addressed this month by three local leaders, who will talk about their years of commitment to kids and what they’ve accomplished beyond the classroom.

Frank Darrah, a former special education administrator at the local area education agency, will join Kiwanians on Wednesday to touch on his past profession, but mostly his four terms on Cedar Falls City Council and a stint on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

His ability to listen to others and remain even-keeled are attributes, Kiwanis program organizer Tony Reid notes, were evident during his time in education when dealing with stressful situations, and transferred over to his past career in public service.

“I have invited him to reflect on his work for the city, especially on aspects of city government that often aren’t apparent to the average citizen,” said Reid. “What wisdom has he gleaned that he would like to share with us that will help us be better citizens, and better understand how city government works?”

“I hope he’ll reflect on how we can all be better citizens,” he added.

Dave Welter, a retired Holmes Junior High principal and high school varsity baseball coach, will be the club’s keynote speaker at its Feb. 16 meeting.

Reid said his life is a fascinating one, having beaten cancer, and also spent time as a baseball scout for the Atlanta Braves. He wrote a book, “Staying Positive When Life Throws You a Curve!” which reflects on his cancer experience, “with a baseball twist,” according to Reid.

“It is always rewarding to hear what Dave has to say,” said Reid. “He’d been through the wringer when battling cancer years ago. He’ll bring a nice, inspiring message to the group.”

The Feb. 23 speaker, Jen Sigrist, is the executive director of educational services at Central Rivers Area Education Agency, who Reid says is one of the “brightest young women he’s ever met.”

Before joining CRAEA, she was director of personalized learning and innovation at Van Meter Schools for ten years.

What’s most impressed Reid about Sigrist is her expertise in curriculum and instruction, and her work in helping CRAEA reach its goal of all students being “Future Ready.”

“Jen will tell us how schools are preparing students to be ready to be contributing citizens,” he said.

The local Kiwanis Club meets at 6:30 a.m. Wednesdays inside Lifestyle Inn at 5826 University Avenue. If interested in attending a meeting as a guest, send an email to: leigh.zeitz@gmail.com.

