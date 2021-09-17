Cedar Falls Kid Captain Galilea Gonzalez to lead Iowa Hawkeyes onto field Saturday

Galilea’s story will be highlighted during the game.

She was born with transposition of the great arteries, a rare condition in which the two main arteries leaving the heart are reversed. The condition was discovered during a prenatal ultrasound. Galilea’s heart rate began to drop during a prenatal visit at a local hospital, and she had to be born two weeks early in an emergency cesarean section. After her birth, she was flown by helicopter to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and admitted into the neonatal intensive care unit.

Galilea underwent a procedure to enlarge an opening between her upper two heart chambers, and just a week later, doctors performed corrective surgery to repair her heart. She was discharged from the hospital after 21 days.

“She’s doing really good. We go to a local cardiologist every year for cardiac checkups,” Leon said. “Thank God everything is going well for her.”

Pedro Gonzalez nominated their daughter, and her parents kept it a secret that she’d been chosen. “Then we finally told her and explained what it meant. We had to wait almost a whole year for this to happen,” her mom explained.