Cedar Falls Kid Captain Galilea Gonzalez to lead Iowa Hawkeyes onto field Saturday

CEDAR FALLS – On Saturday 10-year-old Galilea Gonzalez will lead the charge as the Iowa Hawkeyes take the field against Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City.
Gonzalez is a Kid Captain.
“I’m so excited,” said the Aldrich Elementary School fourth grader. She’s the daughter of Selene Leon and Pedro Gonzalez of Cedar Falls. Her family and friends will be attending the game to watch as Galilea runs onto the football field.
The family has never attended a college football game and just recently began watching the sport on TV. “I’m starting to be a fan,” Galilea said. “We’re all Hawkeye fans now, period,” her mom said.
“We’re very happy for Galilea. It’s going to be a big thing for us. We saw the last game when the Hawkeyes played Iowa State University, and we still have a lot to learn about the game. We’re explaining it to Galilea,” she said.
Galilea will be wearing a special black-and-Hawkeyes-gold No. 1 jersey as a Kid Captain. She’ll meet the team for the first time Saturday morning.
In its 12th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. This year’s 12 Captains, both current and former patients, were selected from 257 nominations from three states for the 2020 season, which was later canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Galilea’s story will be highlighted during the game.
She was born with transposition of the great arteries, a rare condition in which the two main arteries leaving the heart are reversed. The condition was discovered during a prenatal ultrasound. Galilea’s heart rate began to drop during a prenatal visit at a local hospital, and she had to be born two weeks early in an emergency cesarean section. After her birth, she was flown by helicopter to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and admitted into the neonatal intensive care unit.
Galilea underwent a procedure to enlarge an opening between her upper two heart chambers, and just a week later, doctors performed corrective surgery to repair her heart. She was discharged from the hospital after 21 days.
“She’s doing really good. We go to a local cardiologist every year for cardiac checkups,” Leon said. “Thank God everything is going well for her.”
Pedro Gonzalez nominated their daughter, and her parents kept it a secret that she’d been chosen. “Then we finally told her and explained what it meant. We had to wait almost a whole year for this to happen,” her mom explained.
The 10-year-old plays softball and loves gymnastics. “She’s always doing cartwheels through the house. She took gymnastics for a while, and we’ll be signing her up again in a few weeks,” Leon noted. A good student, she enjoys writing and reading books like “The Babysitters Club” series and dreams of writing superhero stories.
“I want to be an author and illustrator. I like to draw, too,” Galilea said. She usually draws pictures to accompany her stories.
Galilea and her family are most looking forward to the famous Iowa wave. Four years ago, fans turned to the UI Stead Family Children’s hospital at the end of the first quarter and waved to children being treated at the hospital and watching from the windows. It’s now become a tradition at Hawkeye home games.
“The wave is so beautiful and to experience it at the stadium is something we’re really looking forward to on Saturday. Ten years ago we were in that hospital with Galilea, and now we can look forward – forward to victory,” Leon said.
Nine-year-old Bentley Steven of Gladbrook also is a Kid Captain. He’ll be at the Sept. 25 game when the Hawkeyes take on Colorado State. Steven suffered from excruciating headaches as a toddler, causing him to grab his head, screaming, and fall to the ground.
He was diagnosed with an uncommon condition called Chiari malformation. Brain tissue extends into the spinal canal because the skull is too small or misshapen, causing headaches, vomiting, dizziness, speech problems and other symptoms. He was referred to UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital where doctors performed surgeries to help relieve the pressure.
Today, the elementary school student races dirt bikes and enjoys soccer and other sports.