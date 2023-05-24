CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls reminds the public about decorating ordinances for area cemeteries with Memorial Day weekend approaching.

Families and friends may honor holidays by decorating gravestones; however, city staff does have to preserve the area to help accommodate all citizens that use the facility.

In order to keep the cemeteries maintained, the city ordinance mandates that those who decorate gravestones abide by these guidelines:

Temporary placements at gravesites must be removed in a timely fashion after the holiday weekend so that staff can maintain grass growth throughout the cemetery. Residents have three days after the holiday to remove any temporary items. A temporary placement is one that is not in an urn or attached to the monument foundation. Flower bouquets and additional mementos such as figurines or flags that are not affixed to the gravestone are considered temporary.

Shepard hooks are allowed at gravesites, but must be drilled into the monument base if they are intended as a permanant fixture.

For safety purposes, no glass bottles are allowed upon a gravesite.

No artificial flowers, wire structures, or other urns shall be placed directly into the ground at a gravesite.

For additional questions regarding gravestone decorations, please email Chase Schrage, Cedar Falls public works director, at chase.schrage@cedarfalls.com.