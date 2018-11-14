Try 1 month for 99¢
Meta Hemenway-Forbes

CEDAR FALLS — Beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, the intersection of Iowa Highway 58 and Viking Road will be closed for traffic signal and traffic control work to facilitate the switch of northbound traffic onto the new ramp pavement over the winter months.

Iowa Highway 58 will be closed between Ridgeway Avenue and Greenhill Road. Viking Road will be closed between Nordic Drive and Andrea Drive. The intersection will open to traffic at 6 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, motorists will be detoured to Hudson Road via Ridgeway Avenue and Greenhill Road. For access to the businesses on Viking Road east of 58, motorists will be detoured to Prairie Parkway and Cedar Heights Drive.

