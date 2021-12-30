Cedar Falls Ice House to celebrate 100th birthday in 2022

CEDAR FALLS – When the calendar flips to 2022 this week, a facility once home to an essential trade will celebrate its 100 year anniversary. The landmark was erected in 1921.

The Cedar Falls Historical Society has lots planned to commemorate its Ice House on the Cedar River’s edge at 121 Center Street. It now serves as a museum to educate the community and tourists about its former role — as an ice harvesting hub before refrigerators were invented.

“The land where the Ice House Museum sits has been the site of an ice house since as early as 1858,” according to the Historical Society’s website. “It was then that Black Hawk County’s first permanent settler, William Sturgis, built his cabin on the banks of the river. Several ice businesses came and went on that spot, and a large wooden ice house was in place before Hugh Smith, owner of the Cedar Falls Ice and Fuel Company, constructed the existing building in November 1921.”

The business long since went defunct, and the structure hasn’t produced frozen blocks for the community since 1934. But the unique round facility has remained a piece of Cedar Falls for decades and has served in other capacities — as a livestock sales pavilion, a boating house, and an ice skating rink — before permanently becoming a museum in 1979.

It was touted by Carrie Eilderts, the Historical Society’s executive director, as the “only museum in the U.S. that tells the story of ice harvesting, the winter activity of collecting ice from lakes and rivers for cold storage in an original ice house” in a Travel Iowa video Wednesday announcing the milestone and its plans to celebrate it.

Eilderts said it is made of hollow clay tiles, and was built to hold 16 million pounds of ice. The fact that the original ice house is still standing after all these years is a testament to its importance, she said.

“The community pulled together to rebuild it in November 1921 after a fire and it first harvested ice in January 1922,” Eilderts said. “The river has played an important role in shaping the city, but the ice industry was important back then because it was the only way to preserve food through the warmer months.”

“The Ice House been through a lot over the years,” she added. “It was nearly condemned and demolished at one point, and then there was the flood of ’08, but the community has always pulled together to restore it because it knows it has value.”

The Ice House is the third-oldest facility in the Historical Society’s museum portfolio.

The Behrens-Rapp Filling Station is approaching its centennial birthday, while the Victorian House, its oldest building, and the Little Red Schoolhouse are a number of years past that monumental mark.

Celebration

On tap to kick off the celebration is the third annual Ice Harvest Festival, said Eilderts. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 on the north shore of Big Woods Lake.

Ron Dillaveau will lead an ice carving demonstration in the morning, while Jim Nadeau will lead one in the afternoon. Both combine for decades of experience with the craft.

In addition, the local Amish community will put on ice harvesting demonstrations at 10 am. and 1 p.m. as modern day practitioners of the trade.

Outdoor children activities, photo opportunities, presentations and more are also scheduled for the festival.

The Ice House Museum reopens for the 2022 season, May 7 through mid-October, and will feature exhibits about the history of the ice harvest industry and development along the Cedar River.

A new introductory video about the Ice House will make its debut that first month.

A continuation of the year’s theme, the Victorian House Museum will feature an in-depth exhibit about the history of the Ice House. The display will be available Feb. 2 until mid-December. The Kid’s Corner will have Ice House related activities too.

For those looking to spend more time learning about the landmark facility, the Historical Society’s 2022 slate of programming will cater to Ice House enthusiasts.

“The Ice House has become an iconic part of the Cedar Falls landscape. It’s important to know the history of how we got to be here,” said Eilderts. “It gives us a sense of place, and lends pride to our community.”

