CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Hy-Vee Pharmacy, located at 6301 University Ave., will begin offering a new COVID-19 and flu test-to-treat service as part of a pilot through eTrueNorth.

Hy-Vee is one of the first pharmacy providers in the state to offer this service.

With one test, patients can get tested for both COVID-19 and the flu and receive prescribed treatment from a pharmacist. The test is free and available for those over the age of 12 by appointment only. The test is administered through an outdoor, drive-thru testing process.

Patients need to either have COVID-19 or flu symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the illness to be tested. Patients must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time. Patients will receive results in about 30 minutes after their test.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 or influenza A/B will receive a prescription for an antiviral treatment. The prescription may require a copay.

To register, patients can visit hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/services/testing.

