Cedar Falls Human Rights has new mission, won't focus on investigating

CEDAR FALLS -- Though down a few members, the city's Human Rights Commission is ready to focus less on direct investigations of human rights violations and on a new mission of outreach, advocacy and education in their community.

The Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission unanimously approved a new mission statement as it restructures its commission in the wake of a September decision by the Cedar Falls City Council to take a look at what the commission's responsibilities should be under city code.

The council decided on a joint session with the Human Rights Commission, which will take place next Monday.

The commission — a nine-member board with two current vacancies — is mandatory for cities of more than 29,000 people under Iowa law.

But what isn't mandatory under state law is the commission's responsibilities to directly investigate complaints, which was part of its responsibilities under city code. Other commissions of their size generally let the Iowa Civil Rights Commission handle complaints, city staff have said.

With all of that in mind, five of the commission's remaining members decided on a new, concise mission statement during their Monday night meeting that didn't mention investigating complaints.

