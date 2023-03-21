The Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission will sponsor a Celebration of Women's History Month at the Cedar Falls Public Library on March 28 at 6:30 p.m.

The community is invited to witness three women being honored by the commission for their impact on Cedar Falls. The honorees are Kristi Anhalt, reference librarian at the Cedar Falls Public Library; Stacey Bentley, CEO of Community Bank & Trust; and Linda Fitzgerald, professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa.

In addition to honoring these women, Emily Machen, UNI history professor, will be presenting the informational talk "Beauty, Freedom, and Community in Interwar Europe."

Using powerful visuals from the time between the great world wars, Machen will talk about the conflicting messages surrounding women's roles and the consequences that gender conflicts have on society. The war called on women to take on new roles as workers and heads of households while traditional ideals of beauty and domesticity were also present.

Machen specializes in modern Europe. She has interests in both world wars, the Cold War, and women's history. She is a historian of modern France. She loves teaching and exploring connections between the past and present with her students.

The event will last an hour and light refreshments will be served. As time allows, women's history trivia will be incorporated into the event. The commission has a mission to protect human rights and promote diversity and equity for all through advocacy, education and outreach.

