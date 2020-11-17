Cedar Falls Human Rights chats with council about future plans

Green asked if fewer commissioners are needed, but members said they liked having nine people to do the work they had in mind.

“After the article came out in the paper, I had two people respond to me, ‘How do you get on the commission?’” said member Susan Langan, who has been on the commission for 18 years. “If we can get nine people, let’s keep nine people.”

Member Angela Waseskuk said strengthening the partnerships with other community organizations as well as the city was crucial.

“I think sometimes there’s this misconception that these issues are in Waterloo, and they’re not our issues and Cedar Falls doesn’t share that,” she said. “We’re a primarily white city, and there’s some reasons for that. And that’s my interest, is looking at how Cedar Falls has gotten to be this demographic that it is.”

Ward 4 councilmember Simon Harding suggested an annual joint meeting going forward, while Ward 5 member Frank Darrah suggested the commission update the council every other month, noting there was “a lot of potential” to the group.