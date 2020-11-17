Cedar Falls Human Rights chats with council about future plans

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission on Monday let the City Council know its mission has changed as council members worked to change city code to reflect that.
The changes come after disagreement among commission members about whether to continue investigating complaints and after three of nine members left.
“I heard that several times — that frustration from commissioners,” said Mayor Rob Green.
Remaining commissioners, however, unanimously approved the new mission statement, which notes the commission “protects human rights and promotes diversity and equity for all through advocacy, education and outreach.”
Chairwoman Nicole Winther said commission members were looking to put together a calendar of events, strengthen partnerships with other Cedar Valley groups, share what they’re doing on the city’s Channel 15 and social media channels and get training from the Iowa Civil Rights Commission in how to help people file discrimination complaints.
“We recognize that process can be intimidating for complainants,” Winther said.
Support Local Journalism
She said the commission is also looking to host conferences on race and equity, develop training on implicit bias for local business leaders and research the history of city policies, both formal and informal, that may have perpetuated discrimination.
Green asked if fewer commissioners are needed, but members said they liked having nine people to do the work they had in mind.
“After the article came out in the paper, I had two people respond to me, ‘How do you get on the commission?’” said member Susan Langan, who has been on the commission for 18 years. “If we can get nine people, let’s keep nine people.”
Member Angela Waseskuk said strengthening the partnerships with other community organizations as well as the city was crucial.
“I think sometimes there’s this misconception that these issues are in Waterloo, and they’re not our issues and Cedar Falls doesn’t share that,” she said. “We’re a primarily white city, and there’s some reasons for that. And that’s my interest, is looking at how Cedar Falls has gotten to be this demographic that it is.”
Ward 4 councilmember Simon Harding suggested an annual joint meeting going forward, while Ward 5 member Frank Darrah suggested the commission update the council every other month, noting there was “a lot of potential” to the group.
“From what I’m seeing, you guys are taking a look at a lot more things than I expected to see here, and it’s great to see that,” said Ward 1 councilmember Mark Miller. “I’m sure there’s tough conversations there. Nonetheless, they need to be had.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.