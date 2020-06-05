Cedar Falls hosts peaceful protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Several hundred people gathered in front of the Cedar Falls Public Safety building Thursday night before marching in a peaceful protest.

Public safety officials stood with organizers of the event in a display of unity.

“We’re the Cedar Valley, and we’re going to stick together regardless. This is our area. This is our city, and we’re going to stand together united like never before,” said one of the organizers.

The group first gathered at Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo before traveling to Cedar Falls. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green traveled with the group, as well as the Rev. Franz Whitfield, a Waterloo pastor and president of the Iowa National Action Network. When the caravan arrived, Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Jeff Olson and several other public safety officers greeted the group.

“We want you to protest. We want you to rally. We want you to do what you do, and we will continue to stand not behind you, but with you side by side, and let you know we have your back and we have everybody else’s back and we’re in this thing together,” Whitfield said.

The protest peacefully marched north on South Main Street, then down Greenhill Road before returning to the public safety building.