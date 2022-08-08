 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls hosts 'Coffee with a Cop' Tuesday morning

  • Updated
Coffee with a Cop - Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS -- The community is invited to connect with the Public Safety Department during "Coffee With a Cop" Tuesday from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. at the First Street McDonald's in Cedar Falls.

All are welcome to come and chat with the Public Safety team and enjoy a free coffee, soft drink, or frozen carbonated beverage provided by Soifer Family McDonald's.

