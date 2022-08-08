Cedar Falls hosts 'Coffee with a Cop' Tuesday morning

CEDAR FALLS -- The community is invited to connect with the Public Safety Department during "Coffee With a Cop" Tuesday from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. at the First Street McDonald's in Cedar Falls.
All are welcome to come and chat with the Public Safety team and enjoy a free coffee, soft drink, or frozen carbonated beverage provided by Soifer Family McDonald's.
PHOTOS: Celebration of Life vigil for Schmidts
Celebration of Life 1
Nita Schmidt, aunt of Tyler Schmidt, reads a statement from Tyler's parents, Timothy and Debra, during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday in Cedar Falls. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 2
Friends, family and neighbors gather during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 8
Friends, family and neighbors gather during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday in Cedar Falls. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 5
A photo of Tyler and Sarah Schmidt sits on the podium during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday. in Cedar Falls. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 3
Teresa and Brian Carr, friends and neighbors of Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt, speak during their Celebration of Life vigil held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 4
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green embraces Teresa and Brian Carr, friends and neighbors of Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt, during their Celebration of Life vigil held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidt's were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 6
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green speaks during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Celebration of Life 7
Friends, family and neighbors gather during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
