CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls High School is celebrating homecoming this week.
Members of the homecoming court are Bryce Albaugh, Jibreel Bailey, Rachel Brokenshire, Emma DeWitt, Lexie Godfrey, Jada Golden-Smith, Emerson Green, Sawyer Jacobson, Sabrina Leistikow, Cael Loecher, Sam Lubs, William Nickey, Lydia Ochoa and Jack Plagge.
The homecoming game is against Dubuque Hempstead on Friday, and the dance will be Saturday.
