Cedar Falls homecoming

From left, back row, Jack Campbell, Logan Wolf, Jonas Walther, Zack Biles, Chase Kline, Randev Goonesekere, Jeremy Marchesani; and front, Lilly Becker, Astoria Chao, Jamie Knox, Marika Yang, Megan Sawyer, Harper Owen and Makenna Boerhave.

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Members of this year's homecoming court at Cedar Falls High School have been chosen.

They are Jack Campbell, Logan Wolf, Jonas Walther, Zack Biles, Chase Kline, Randev Goonesekere, Jeremy Marchesani, Lilly Becker, Astoria Chao, Jamie Knox, Marika Yang, Megan Sawyer, Harper Owen and Makenna Boerhave.

Homecoming is this weekend.

