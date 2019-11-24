{{featured_button_text}}
Katelyn Potter dances with her two year old cousin, Adilei Shock, during Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls downtown district’s Holiday Hoopla event kicks off from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday with the arrival of Santa Claus.

Prior to Santa’s arrival, there will be a large stage at the corner of Fourth and Main streets featuring live entertainment from local musicians and the Hoopla Band performing holiday music. Several holiday characters will make an appearance also. Families can visit Mrs. Claus at Santa’s Workshop while they wait for Santa to arrive.

After Santa greets the crowd, he’ll lead the “Magical March Down Main Street” to the Main Street Tree at First and Main where he’ll light the tree and call for the sky to light in a display of winter fireworks over the Cedar River. The North Main Bridge will be available for the crowd to view the fireworks.

