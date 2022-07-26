Cedar Falls holds National Night Out

CEDAR FALLS -- National Night Out in Cedar Falls will take place on Aug. 2.

The nationwide event looks to increase police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. To connect with residents, Cedar Falls Public Safety personnel and their vehicles will be available throughout Aug. 2 to visit neighborhood events.

To arrange for a visit from Public Safety, contact the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department at (319) 273-8612 by July 29.

To complete a permit for a block party go to bit.ly/CFExpPermit.