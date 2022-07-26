Cedar Falls holds National Night Out

CEDAR FALLS -- National Night Out in Cedar Falls will take place on Aug. 2.
The nationwide event looks to increase police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. To connect with residents, Cedar Falls Public Safety personnel and their vehicles will be available throughout Aug. 2 to visit neighborhood events.
To arrange for a visit from Public Safety, contact the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department at (319) 273-8612 by July 29.
To complete a permit for a block party go to
bit.ly/CFExpPermit.
Photos: The 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive
Ride and Drive 2
Riders take off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Ride and Drive 3
Hope City Church Pastor Quovadis Marshal leads riders in prayer as they prepare to take off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Ride and Drive 5
Riders bow their heads in prayer before taking off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Ride and Drive 7
Riders prepare to take off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
