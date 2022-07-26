 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Falls holds National Night Out

  • 0
Cedar Falls Public Safety Building

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Building sits near the intersection of Greenhill Road and South Main Street.

 Provided Photo

CEDAR FALLS -- National Night Out in Cedar Falls will take place on Aug. 2.

The nationwide event looks to increase police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. To connect with residents, Cedar Falls Public Safety personnel and their vehicles will be available throughout Aug. 2 to visit neighborhood events.

To arrange for a visit from Public Safety, contact the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department at (319) 273-8612 by July 29.

To complete a permit for a block party go to bit.ly/CFExpPermit

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Deadly pool discovered at bottom of ocean kills everything that swims into it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News