Cedar Falls Historical Society making 'fresh' fundraising push for new museum

CEDAR FALLS — COVID-19 halted the Cedar Falls Historical Society’s plans to raise a couple of million dollars for a new two-story museum at 315 Clay St.

That unforeseen pandemic, as well as a higher-than-expected construction cost estimate, were the surprises that led the nonprofit to what is now a $2.5 million project, a “fresh” new fundraising push, and a tentative 2024 date for breaking ground, Executive Director Carrie Eilderts said Monday.

A $1.82 million capital campaign first kicked off in 2017.

Mayor Rob Green proclaimed last week to be Iowa Museum Week in Cedar Falls. At the June 6 City Council meeting, he shared the historical society’s plans to embark on a second $1.5 million campaign and “encouraged residents to celebrate by visiting” the area’s 14 “local museums” and support future efforts.

“The plans for the ‘Home for our History’ campaign include renovating the main floor of the building into a large classroom,” Board President Dave Welter told the City Council, “so that the historical society can accommodate larger groups, incorporate interactive exhibits and STEM concepts to tell our city’s history.” Plans also include building “an addition to the property that’ll house a new two-story museum that celebrates business, industry, agriculture and transportation here in Cedar Falls, as well as puts on a permanent display of the Lenoir Train Exhibit.

“We believe a successful campaign to complete the addition and renovations at 315 Clay will allow Cedar Falls Historical Society to tell our city’s story in a way that we’ve never been able to do so before and give residents a source of pride and place within our community,” he added.

The historical society acquired the building and necessary parcels, at one time home to a well-known law office, for $435,000 in September 2016. It was “too perfect to pass up” at the time, Eilderts said.

The building is two doors down from its home base, the Victorian House Museum at 308 W. Third St.

The society launched its original “Connect and Protect Campaign” in 2017.

The fundraising goal was $1.825 million at the time, with hopes of starting construction on the renovations and new rear addition, facing Franklin St., in late 2019.

Eilderts said at the time more would be raised to furnish the interiors and pay for exhibits.

Eilderts said Monday that first campaign raised about $1 million before the world shut down because of COVID-19.

Organizers approached a number of potential contractors in 2019 and eventually settled on Waterloo-based Peters Construction Corporation. It then got the unfortunate news that the quote was higher than anticipated.

Now, Eilderts said, volunteers are in the “early stages” of reaching out to potential donors.

Volunteers may look to formally announce a more-public second campaign in the fall, with hopes of raising the $1.5 million by the end of 2023.

The entire $2.5 million estimated cost includes the land acquisition.

Eilderts said the historical society is continuing to work on the design, but the plans are “pretty much the same” as they were before the pandemic.

Welter said at the council meeting the building has already been “renovated, so that the historical society’s entire collection can be stored in a climate-controlled setting.”

Eilderts noted the new museum will double the amount of classroom space, from a 40- to 80-person occupancy, for large school groups and other audiences.

The additional space also will be put toward interactive exhibits and cater to the growth of its artifact collections, everything from historical clothing and toys to yearbooks and city directories.

“If people want more information, they’re welcome to give us a call or go to our website to learn more,” Eilderts said.

