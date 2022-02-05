Cedar Falls Historical Society celebrates Ice House anniversary at festival

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Historical Society helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the downtown Ice House with its annual Ice Harvest Festival on Saturday.

Over a hundred spectators gathered in sub-zero wind chills at Big Woods Lake as members of the Hershberger family of Fairbank gave two live demonstrations of ice harvesting, a practice still used today by Amish communities to keep food cold.

People crowded onto the dock and on the ice and watched as David Hershberger used a gas-powered ice saw to cut out blocks of ice.

Freeman and Matthew Hershberger used ice tongs to carry the blocks to an elevator while Jonas Hershberger unloaded the blocks and made a stack on the shore, an operation similar to how ice was harvested and stored in the historic downtown Ice House, built in 1921.

Other family activities on Saturday included ice fishing, snowshoeing and snow skiing and a snowman-building contest.

Ice sculpting artist Ron Dillavou was on hand to carve two sculptures, each commemorating the Cedar Falls Ice House.

