CEDAR FALLS — The Historic Preservation Commission welcomes the community for a free walking tour Thursday of the Seerley Park Neighborhood to celebrate the nationally recognized Preservation Month of May.
Attendees will learn about the history of Seerley Park and the architectural styles of homes in the Seerley Park neighborhood. Eight will be on the tour with interactive opportunities to speak with homeowners and learn more about the history of the area.
Attendees can meet the tour guides at 6 p.m. at Seerley Park on West Seerley Boulevard.