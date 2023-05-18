CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls High School Fishing Team started a little over a year ago with three dads trying to get kids involved in the hobby. Today, it is 32 members strong with statewide championships under its belt.

On Saturday, Cedar Falls joined 17 other schools at the Iowa Bass Team Championship at Lake Macbride in Johnson County, winning its second title in a row. Of the 49 boats on the lake, Cedar Falls contributed 11. According to head coach Carter Moore, Cedar Falls took first place for individual boats, teams and for catching the biggest fish of the day – a 4.51-pound largemouth bass caught by Moore’s son, Kael.

Earlier on in the day, Kael had caught a three-pounder by a tree. Later on, he tried his luck in that spot again, reeling in the prize fish using a wack-rigged Senko worm.

“I believe it was spawning,” Kael said with a smile. “It had quite a belly on it.”

Together with his partner, fellow freshman Gavin Burkhardt, Kael’s boat had a total haul of 13.52 pounds and the team’s total weigh-in was over 21 pounds. To determine team scoring, the combined weights of the two most successful boats were tallied.

According to Moore, the team has seen major growth since he started out with fellow coaches T.J. Norton and Brian Burkhardt.

“We can’t keep them off the river and out of fishing ponds. They’re submitting catches on our virtual app constantly, so they’re just out there getting better,” Moore said. “And we’ve got really supportive boat captains. All of this is done volunteerwise … and so it’s fun to see it not just in Cedar Falls, but the growth across the state.”

For students hitting the lakes and streams, it’s a chance to participate in an activity that lets them enjoy the outdoors without the rigors of a spring sport. All are welcome.

“I just like when the day is good and (we’re) catching a lot of fish, but even when it’s tough, you can learn a lot,” Kael said. “And spending time with friends and family and my dad, it just keeps me going.”

As the sport continues to grow, Moore said, he hopes fishing will be sanctioned by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union.

“I think that would be pretty neat. … I know we’ve watched that happen with girls’ wrestling,” Moore said. “But I would personally love to see that. I think it would be really neat for the state of Iowa.”

The tournament was hosted by Independence Junior/Senior High School, whose team is coached by Todd Reed.

Photos: Cedar Valley athletes at state qualifying track meet in Dubuque State Qualifying 10 State Qualifying 9 State Qualifying 5 State Qualifying 6 State Qualifying 3 State Qualifying 2 State Qualifying 12 State Qualifying 11 State Qualifying 13 State Qualifying 7 State Qualifying 8 State Qualifying 1 State Qualifying 4 State Qualifying 14 State Qualifying 15