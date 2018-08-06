CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Health Trust Fund Board was established in January 1997 to make recommendations to the City Council for the expenditure of income from a public trust fund established for health-related purposes within the city.
The principal was derived from the sale of assets from Sartori Memorial Hospital. The Trust Fund Board is empowered to recommend to council the expenditure of the interest income derived from the trust to be devoted to projects or programs that will address health or health-related issues within the city of Cedar Falls.
The Cedar Falls Health Trust Fund Board is currently seeking applicants. Individuals or organizations interested in seeking funding from the Health Trust Fund should submit an application to the Department of Finance & Business Operations before 4 p.m. Oct. 4. The application requires that the applicant complete a Health Trust Fund Board application packet, which may be obtained from the Department of Finance & Business Operations, City of Cedar Falls, 220 Clay St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613, or by visiting the city’s website at www.cedarfalls.com/health.
The Health Trust Fund Board has established policies that will affect funding distribution. The maximum allocation of funding in a given year shall not exceed an amount determined annually based on the interest income generated by the Trust. The Health Trust Fund Board will have approximately $188,000 that will be available for distribution for the current year.
Requests must show a direct benefit to the citizens of Cedar Falls and emphasis must be given to health related purposes within the city of Cedar Falls. For further information, contact Jennifer Rodenbeck, City of Cedar Falls, Director of Finance & Business Operations, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, 268-5108 or email at jennifer.rodenbeck@cedarfalls.com.
