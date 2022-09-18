 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls Ghost Tour tickets are now available

Ghost Tour 1

Lauren Riensche is leading a Ghost Tour of downtown Cedar Falls.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

CEDAR FALLS -- Tickets are now available for the annual Ghost Tours in Cedar Falls. Join local host Lauren Riensche on a one-hour, one-mile walking tour as she recounts local history and hauntings, sourced from community members who have lived and worked in the area.

Tours start from Overman Park at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. Tickets are $20, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-ghost-tour-of-historic-downtown-cedar-falls-iowa-tickets-413400049677?aff=Direct.

Riensche is a downtown Cedar Falls local and haunted history buff. Please note the tour is the same as 2021.

Approximately 10% of tour proceeds will be donated to the Cedar Falls Historical Society.

