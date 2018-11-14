Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS — City offices will be closed Nov. 22 and 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

There will be no garbage collection on these days. Residents having Thursday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20. Residents having Friday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21.

There will be no large item pickup during this week because of the need for double route collection. Large item pickup will resume Monday, Nov. 26.

The Transfer Station will be open Saturday, Nov. 24.

As a reminder to residents, yard waste pickup on Mondays beginning December through the end of March 2019 will be done on a call-in basis. Call 273-8629 to make arrangements for pickup.

