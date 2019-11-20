{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS -- City offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

There will be no garbage collection on those days. Residents having Thursday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Residents having Friday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

There will be no large item pickup during that week because of the need for double route collection. Large item pickup will resume Monday, Dec. 2.

The transfer station will be open Saturday, Nov. 30.

As a reminder to residents, yard waste pickup on Mondays beginning December through the end of March 2020 will be done on a call-in basis. Please call (319) 273-8629 to make arrangements for pickup.

