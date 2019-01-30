CEDAR FALLS --- Due to bitterly cold temperatures the City of Cedar Falls is postponing refuse collection for the remainder of Wednesday and all of Thursday.
If your refuse was not collected on Wednesday, your makeup day will be Friday, Feb. 1. Thursday’s collection will be made up on Monday, Feb. 4.
Refuse carts should be placed out by 7:00 a.m. for collection.
Large item pickup will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 5.
Questions regarding refuse collection services can be directed to Cedar Falls Public Works and Parks Division at 273-8629.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.