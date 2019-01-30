Try 1 month for 99¢
Shutterstock image

CEDAR FALLS --- Due to bitterly cold temperatures the City of Cedar Falls is postponing refuse collection for the remainder of Wednesday and all of Thursday.

If your refuse was not collected on Wednesday, your makeup day will be Friday, Feb. 1. Thursday’s collection will be made up on Monday, Feb. 4.

Refuse carts should be placed out by 7:00 a.m. for collection.

Large item pickup will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Questions regarding refuse collection services can be directed to Cedar Falls Public Works and Parks Division at 273-8629.

