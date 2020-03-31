Cedar Falls garbage collection changes for Good Friday

CEDAR FALLS — On Friday, April 10, city offices will be closed for city of Cedar Falls employees for Good Friday.

Residents whose collection day is Friday should place their refuse at their collection point by 7 a.m. Thursday, April 9. Thursday refuse collection will remain the same. There will be no large item collection on Thursday, April 9. Large item collection will resume on Monday, April 13.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

The Recycling Center and Transfer Station will also be closed.

The Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be open on Saturday, April 11.

If you have any questions call the Public Works Department at 273-8629.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0