Cedar Falls friends walk every street in the city

CEDAR FALLS — Sara Jansen and Bonnie Wetzel are used to getting out and about.

When the coronavirus pandemic descended upon Iowa in March, the two friends — who met while volunteering at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and through a master gardeners program more than a decade ago — found they couldn’t meet up like they used to.

“Shortly after the middle of March, everything went crazy,” Jansen said.

After about a month, the two were going stir crazy themselves. So they decided to make it a habit to meet up regularly and go for walks, starting with Cedar Falls’ recreational trails. They quickly ran through them.

Then, at the beginning of May, they read a Courier article about Cedar Falls couple George and Sandy Glenn, who drove all 226 miles of streets in the city.

“So we were walking one day and we said, ‘This is getting boring — we’re walking the same old thing all the time,’” Jansen recalled. “I said, ‘Heck, why don’t we do the thing like the couple did? ... And let’s walk.’”

Wetzel was game. The pair walked between three and seven miles, three to four days of the week, eventually tracking those miles on their FitBits.