CEDAR FALLS — With Christmas around the corner, Keilani Larson has quite a list of gifts to buy.
She was at Walmart Thursday shopping for her sister, mom and grandmother as well as teachers and friends. And, thanks to the Cedar Falls firefighters union, the 11-year-old girl had plenty of money to splurge on them.
Through a Walmart grant and donations from members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 1366, Larson and five other children were each allotted $150 to buy presents. The program, done for more than a decade, focuses on kids from second to sixth grades.
But Larson, a student at Lincoln Elementary School, was well into her shopping before realizing how much was available to spend.
“She was able to get a little bit more than she expected,” said Sharon Regenold, a retired captain with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue who was accompanying the girl. “We’re having a good time and she knows where stuff is in the store.”
Along with family and friends, participants are encouraged to save some of the money for themselves. “I had to convince her to get something for herself,” said Regenold.
“It’s really fun and cool,” Larson said of the experience. “I’ve never done it before.”
It wasn’t clear to her how she was chosen for the shopping trip. “My mom said it’s because I’m very well-behaved at school.”
Participating children aren’t necessarily from families in financial need. Rather, the schools suggest “students who need any kind of boost,” said firefighter Rick Sharp.
Evan McCommon noted that he was nominated by his principal at Orchard Hill Elementary School.
“It’s a fun opportunity,” said the 8-year-old. He was shopping for his mom and sister.
“I wrote down what they wanted,” he added, noting there was still more he needed to buy for both of them.
“And I’m still thinking about what I want.”
Curt Hildebrand, a battalion chief with the fire department, and his wife Lisa were accompanying McCommon as he shopped.
They have helped with the event for years.
“We always look forward to it, we enjoy it,” he said.
