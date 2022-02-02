 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls firefighters respond to house fire near South Main, Greenhill

  Updated
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 4124 Spruce Hills Drive on Feb. 2, 2022.

CEDAR FALLS — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Wednesday evening near South Main Street and Greenhill Road.

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded about 7:30 p.m. to 4124 Spruce Hills Drive. Few details were available, but an official said the fire was believed to have started around the home's chimney. 

Spruce Hills house fire 2

Smoke can be seen rising above a house at  4124 Spruce Hills Drive, where Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire Wednesday evening.

No flames were visible from the street nearly an hour later. Still, smoke could be seen above a portion of the roof as firefighters continued their work. Three fire trucks, an ambulance, a Cedar Falls Utility vehicle and numerous police cars were still there by 9 p.m.

A next door neighbor told The Courier that he smelled smoke from his house and saw that part of the roof was on fire. He went over and pounded on the door to alert the residents to the situation before calling authorities.

