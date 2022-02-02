WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls firefighters respond to house fire near South Main, Greenhill

CEDAR FALLS — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Wednesday evening near South Main Street and Greenhill Road.

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded about 7:30 p.m. to 4124 Spruce Hills Drive. Few details were available, but an official said the fire was believed to have started around the home's chimney.

No flames were visible from the street nearly an hour later. Still, smoke could be seen above a portion of the roof as firefighters continued their work. Three fire trucks, an ambulance, a Cedar Falls Utility vehicle and numerous police cars were still there by 9 p.m.

A next door neighbor told The Courier that he smelled smoke from his house and saw that part of the roof was on fire. He went over and pounded on the door to alert the residents to the situation before calling authorities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.