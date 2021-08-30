Cedar Falls firefighters rescue stranded boaters

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls firefighters are cautioning residents to use be careful on lakes and rivers after rescuing six people stranded on their boats on the flooded Cedar River on Sunday night.
No injuries were reported.
According to Cedar Falls, officials, one boat had lost power and was being towed by a second boat when the second craft also lost power and both became stuck on a tree north of Black Hawk County Park.
Crews with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were around 8:20 p.m. Sunday and launched their two of the own vessels from Island Park. They located the disabled boats and towed them back to Island Park
The passengers were all adults and teenagers. The passengers were examined by firefighters and paramedics.
At the time, Black Hawk Park was flooded and not accessible.