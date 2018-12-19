CEDAR FALLS — Young Joe Cutsforth went over his family Christmas shopping list Tuesday night near the entryway to Walmart.
“I’m getting my sister stuffed animals, I’m getting my brother Pokemon cards, I’m getting my other brother sports cards. My other sister likes baby dolls,” he said.
Joe, age 12, has a lot of siblings, so it was good he got some help from Cedar Falls firefighters and the Elks Club.
As part of its annual holiday shopping event, firefighters from Local 1366 collected donations to help one family from each of the city’s elementary schools.
Then on Tuesday, they combed the toy aisles with students to cross items off their shopping lists. A number of Waterloo firefighters joined in the fun.
“We have been doing this for quite a long time. We go through the area elementary schools, and they select one family that they think needs a boost, something that would make their holidays better,” said Rick Sharp of Cedar Falls Fire Rescue.
This year, nine children from seven families took part in the shopping excursion.
“We get a kick out of doing it. It’s great to see their smiles,” Sharp said.
The firefighters union has been hosting the event for more than a decade, usually using proceeds from its annual dance. But this year, the dance was washed out due to flooding, Sharp said, so the Elks Club Lodge No. 290 stepped up with a $1,500 donation.
“We really appreciated the Elks’ support, and Walmart has contributed, they are providing the wrapping paper and some funds too,” Sharp said.
After the shopping, firefighters, students and friends and family wrapped the presents in a room at the back of the store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.