CEDAR FALLS — A kitchen fire caused significant damage Thursday to a mobile home, displacing the residents who lived there, according to Fire Chief John Zolondek.

Firefighters responded at 6:01 p.m. to 9903 Opal Lane in the Five Seasons Mobile Home Park and limited the smoke, fire, and water damage by extinguishing the flames that started on the stove and penetrated the roof at the back of the home.

All people and pets were reportedly outside the home by the time Cedar Falls Fire Rescue arrived. Zolondek said a family is believed to have lived there but exactly how many people is not immediately known. The home is not believed to be a total loss.

The cause is still under investigation.

Cedar Falls Public Safety was assisted by the Black Hawk County Dispatch Center, MercyOne paramedics and Cedar Falls Utilities.