CEDAR FALLS -- A house on Walnut Street caught fire as the owner was doing repairs Monday morning, according to the Cedar Falls Fire Department.
A hole was burned into the roof the house.
The Cedar Falls Fire Department got the call around noon and 16 PSOs and firefighters responded to 1821 Walnut St. There were 11 PSOs on duty and five firefighters on duty, said Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick. Nine more PSOs were called in to help respond to the blaze, bringing the total on the scene to 25.
The owner was preparing to rent the house in August.
There were no injuries. Online Black Hawk County records show the home is owned by Aaron and Jolene Carolan.
Yes, 25???? What a joke. They count everyone that shows up to a fire scene. including those that sit in their police cars and watch.
