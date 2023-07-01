CEDAR FALLS — The Public Safety Department has opened registration for its new Youth Fire Academy on July 20 and 21 at its headquarters, 4600 S. Main St.

The free two-day course will teach 8-12 year olds about fire prevention, first aid, firefighting and emergency medical service careers, and more. It runs from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. both days and give them various hands-on experiences like flowing water from a fire engine.

Complimentary hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and cookies will be provided both days. However, participants are welcomed to bring their own meals. All academy graduates will receive a certificate and a T-shirt.

“We are looking forward to bringing this fun and educational event to our community because it really gets young students interested in fire service while also teaching them how to increase their situational awareness and knowledge of fire safety so they know what to do in the event of an emergency,” said Fire Chief John Zolondek.

“Creating the Youth Fire Academy has been a goal of our department for a while now and I am excited it has taken off. Kids are always so thrilled to see fire trucks but this goes a step further and gets them directly involved by providing the opportunity to interact with our great team, try new things, and learn.”

Students must live in Cedar Falls or attend a public or private school in the city to participate. Parents are not required to stay but may if they wish. Register online at www.cedarfalls.com/youthfireacademy by July 18. Space is limited but a wait list will be created.

“We thank our partners at Fareway on South Main Street, Brad Jacobson State Farm, and the Shirt Shack for helping to make this event possible,” said Zolondek.

