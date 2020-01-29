Cedar Falls festival brings ice harvesting to life

CEDAR FALLS — The Ice House Museum stands as a monument to an era that went by the wayside with the dawn of modern refrigeration.
But there are still people who harvest winter ice from lakes and rivers to chill or preserve their food. On Saturday, an Amish crew from the Fairbank area will demonstrate how they do it during the Cedar Falls Ice Harvest Festival.
The free festival, in its second year, will take place on the north shore of Big Woods Lake at 1501 E. Lake St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an hour break from activities for workers and volunteers at noon. The lake is a safer location for harvesting ice than the Cedar River near the museum.
Dave Welter, an organizer of the event with the Cedar Falls Historical Society, said about a half dozen people from the Amish community will demonstrate cutting ice on the lake and gathering it for use. Two half-hour sessions are planned at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., each followed by a question and answer period. A historical society video at youtu.be/PSj3onePYzc with footage from last year’s festival gives a preview of the ice harvesting.
Various other activities are planned during the morning and afternoon, as well.
Two chefs, one from Hy-Vee and the other from Western Home Communities, will demonstrate ice sculpting at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. using big blocks of ice. Demonstrations of winter outdoor activities such as snowshoeing will be held at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. At 11:30 a.m., the Cedar Falls Fire Division will also demonstrate a rescue operation on the lake ice.
Kids activities related to the ice harvest will be available, such as using tongs to pick up ice blocks and coloring in the warming cabin. Food and beverages will be offered for sale by Randall’s.
Recent cold weather has made it possible to go forward with planning for the event, and forecasts seem to indicate conditions will still be favorable Saturday.
“The high should be right around 30 (degrees Fahrenheit),” said Welter. With the mercury dropping into the 20s every night, the lake’s ice continues to maintain its thickness. A final decision to go forward will be made on Wednesday, with an alternate date set for Feb. 8.
Harvesting ice “was a major industry in Cedar Falls” 100 years ago, said Welter. What is now a museum near Center and First streets was built by businessman Hugh Smith in 1921, after his previous ice house burned down.
“The original ice house was a wooden structure,” said Welter. Based on the designs of a Chicago engineer, Smith rebuilt the ice house using hollow clay tile reinforced with steel ties between each layer. The hollow tiles act as an insulator to keep the cold air in the building.
“They could put ice in (the building) and it would last for a full year,” noted Welter. But when chlorofluorocarbons were developed under the brand name Freon and used in refrigerators, people no longer needed an ice service to make deliveries to their homes. “That pretty much put that business out of business.”
According to information from the Cedar Falls Historical Society, Smith lost his business in 1934. The property was purchased by the city several years later and used by the boat club for decades.
When the aging building was condemned in 1976, the historical society partnered with the city to save it from demolition. They got the building listed on National Register of Historic Places and created the museum following extensive repairs and restoration.
The museum is open from May to October. Learn more about the museum and historical society online at cfhistory.org or find its page on Facebook at CedarFallsHistory.
“That’s really the purpose of this event, to promote Cedar Falls’ Historical Society and particularly the Ice House Museum,” said Welter.
