Cedar Falls festival brings ice harvesting to life

CEDAR FALLS — The Ice House Museum stands as a monument to an era that went by the wayside with the dawn of modern refrigeration.

But there are still people who harvest winter ice from lakes and rivers to chill or preserve their food. On Saturday, an Amish crew from the Fairbank area will demonstrate how they do it during the Cedar Falls Ice Harvest Festival.

The free festival, in its second year, will take place on the north shore of Big Woods Lake at 1501 E. Lake St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an hour break from activities for workers and volunteers at noon. The lake is a safer location for harvesting ice than the Cedar River near the museum.

Dave Welter, an organizer of the event with the Cedar Falls Historical Society, said about a half dozen people from the Amish community will demonstrate cutting ice on the lake and gathering it for use. Two half-hour sessions are planned at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., each followed by a question and answer period. A historical society video at youtu.be/PSj3onePYzc with footage from last year’s festival gives a preview of the ice harvesting.

Various other activities are planned during the morning and afternoon, as well.