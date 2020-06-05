Cedar Falls Farmers Market opens Saturday

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Farmers Market will open for its 2020 season on Saturday. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon. on W. Third and Clay streets. The market will be open every Saturday until October.
Vendors will have early spring vegetables like rhubarb, green onions, radishes, lettuce, and more. There will be flowers, vegetable plants, honey, eggs, meat, and more. Local bakers will be bringing cookies, muffins, sweet rolls, breads, sweet breads, pies, snacks, cakes, bars, and more. Specialty vendors will have hot food and cold drinks.
