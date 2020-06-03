Cedar Falls Farmers Market opens Saturday
0 comments

Cedar Falls Farmers Market opens Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News Forecast logo

CEDAR FALLS - The Cedar Falls Farmers Market will begin Saturday in the area around Cedar Falls City Hall and Overman Park.

The Farmers Market will continue on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon through late October/early November. Cedar Falls Police are reminding citizens that parking in this area will be restricted from 6 a.m. through 2 p.m. for the 200 block of Clay Street and the 300 block of West Third Street (Clay to Franklin) so vendors can sell their products. City Hall bathrooms will be closed during the Farmers Market.

For those attending, the city also highly encourages the use of face coverings and reminds citizens to abide by safe social distancing guidelines.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News