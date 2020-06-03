Cedar Falls Farmers Market opens Saturday

The Farmers Market will continue on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon through late October/early November. Cedar Falls Police are reminding citizens that parking in this area will be restricted from 6 a.m. through 2 p.m. for the 200 block of Clay Street and the 300 block of West Third Street (Clay to Franklin) so vendors can sell their products. City Hall bathrooms will be closed during the Farmers Market.